2015 Chrysler 200
S
2015 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,630KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCBG5FN550231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2015 Chrysler 200