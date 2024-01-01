Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - In Fire Red - Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L Engine - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile VAN - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

31,608 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11448905
  2. 11448905
  3. 11448905
  4. 11448905
  5. 11448905
  6. 11448905
  7. 11448905
  8. 11448905
  9. 11448905
  10. 11448905
  11. 11448905
  12. 11448905
  13. 11448905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR660144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
- In Fire Red
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L Engine
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile VAN
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 130,799 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 86,283 KM $36,789 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 46,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan