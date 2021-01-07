Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

46,130 KM

Details Description Features

$12,945

+ tax & licensing
CVP/SE Plus

CVP/SE Plus

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$12,945

+ taxes & licensing

46,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6567374
  • Stock #: 21-049A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXFT622024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2015 Dodge Journey! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! The following features are included: delay-off headlights, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Transmission: Automatic
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Normal Duty Suspension
Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Aluminum
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
Quick Order Package 22F
Premium Cloth Low-Back Seats
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3

