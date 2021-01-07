+ taxes & licensing
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Step into the 2015 Dodge Journey! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! The following features are included: delay-off headlights, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
