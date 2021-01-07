Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

26,674 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

26,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6567377
  Stock #: 21-813A
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB4FT628871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Dodge Journey! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include remote keyless entry, delay-off headlights, an outside temperature display, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Premium Cloth Low-Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

