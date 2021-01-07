+ taxes & licensing
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Climb inside the 2015 Dodge Journey! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include remote keyless entry, delay-off headlights, an outside temperature display, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
