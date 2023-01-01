Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

91,396 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Location

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719242
  • Stock #: B1330
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXFT626154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

