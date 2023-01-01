$16,762+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,762
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,762
+ taxes & licensing
90,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9809137
- Stock #: 23-019B
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB7FT683671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,535 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5