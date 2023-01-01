Menu
2015 Ford Escape

125,278 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195581
  • Stock #: 5705A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUC71039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,278 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ford Escape SE 4X4 is a versatile and stylish SUV that guarantees a thrilling driving experience. Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost engine, it delivers an impressive blend of power and fuel efficiency. Equipped with a capable 4-wheel drive system, this Escape can conquer both city streets and off-road adventures with ease. The interior is designed with comfort and convenience in mind, offering spacious seating for five and an array of advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity. With its sleek exterior design and smooth handling, the 2015 Ford Escape SE 4X4 is the perfect vehicle to take on any adventure while turning heads along the way. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

