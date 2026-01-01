$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Escape
S
2015 Ford Escape
S
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,163KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F70FUA29422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,163 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Escape
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 77,612 KM $19,665 + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX 172,988 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 119,171 KM $17,989 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2015 Ford Escape