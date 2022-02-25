$16,945+ tax & licensing
$16,945
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Fit
2015 Honda Fit
LX
Location
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
$16,945
+ taxes & licensing
28,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8293947
- Stock #: FM103177P
- VIN: 3HGGK5H58FM103177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM103177P
- Mileage 28,713 KM
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9