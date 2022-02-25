Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

28,713 KM

Details

$16,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 8293947
  2. 8293947
  3. 8293947
  4. 8293947
  5. 8293947
  6. 8293947
Contact Seller

$16,945

+ taxes & licensing

28,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8293947
  • Stock #: FM103177P
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H58FM103177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FM103177P
  • Mileage 28,713 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

2015 Honda Fit LX
 28,713 KM
$16,945 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Golf...
 457 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,430 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory