Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

107,558 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10805931
  2. 10805931
  3. 10805931
  4. 10805931
  5. 10805931
  6. 10805931
  7. 10805931
  8. 10805931
  9. 10805931
  10. 10805931
  11. 10805931
  12. 10805931
  13. 10805931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS0FW622393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 46,514 KM $37,567 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 112,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 60,336 KM $45,728 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee