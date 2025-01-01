Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 Limited - Touch screen - Back up camera - Heated seats - Cooled seats - Heated steering wheel - Navigation - Bluetooth - Hands free media control - Remote start - Keyless entry - Push to start - Auto lift gate - Sirius XM - Cruise control

2015 Jeep Cherokee

127,958 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

13318022

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDB9FW769827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,958 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 Limited
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Heated seat's
- Cooled seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Hands free media control
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Push to start
- Auto lift gate
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
