2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,958 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 Limited
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Heated seat's
- Cooled seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Hands free media control
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Push to start
- Auto lift gate
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
519-337-4550