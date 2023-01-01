Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

99,334 KM

$15,945

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

99,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10187592
  • Stock #: FD213904T
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXFD213904

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2015 Jeep Patriot!

A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include cruise control, a rear window wiper, tilt steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

