2015 Kia Forte

133,156 KM

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

12689310

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,156KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A60F5413545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2015 Kia Forte