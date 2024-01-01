Menu
2015 Kia Optima LX - In Red - Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile Car - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2015 Kia Optima

172,367 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima

LX

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGM4A7XF5622247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,367 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Optima LX
- In Red
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile Car
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Kia Optima