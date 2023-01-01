$17,667+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
LX
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5XYKT3A61FG570242
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,871 KM
This 2015 Kia Sorento LX is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and affordable SUV. It comes equipped with a 3.3 liter V6 engine that produces an impressive 291 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque, giving you plenty of power for your daily commute or weekend adventures. The interior is comfortable and spacious, with seating for up to seven passengers, and plenty of cargo space. The exterior has a sleek, modern design that will turn heads. The Sorento also comes with a host of advanced safety features, such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, to keep you and your passengers safe. With its great combination of performance, style, and safety, this Kia Sorento LX is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable SUV. Come on into Payless to test drive it today!
