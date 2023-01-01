Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

152,871 KM

$17,667

+ tax & licensing
$17,667

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,667

+ taxes & licensing

152,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685663
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A61FG570242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,871 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Kia Sorento LX is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and affordable SUV. It comes equipped with a 3.3 liter V6 engine that produces an impressive 291 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque, giving you plenty of power for your daily commute or weekend adventures. The interior is comfortable and spacious, with seating for up to seven passengers, and plenty of cargo space. The exterior has a sleek, modern design that will turn heads. The Sorento also comes with a host of advanced safety features, such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, to keep you and your passengers safe. With its great combination of performance, style, and safety, this Kia Sorento LX is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable SUV. Come on into Payless to test drive it today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

