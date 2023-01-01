2015 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,667 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 8 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9685663

9685663 VIN: 5XYKT3A61FG570242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,871 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.