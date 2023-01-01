Menu
2015 Kia Soul

138,098 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386426
  • VIN: KNDJP3A54F7813076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,098 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Kia Soul EX is a versatile and stylish compact car that effortlessly blends functionality with fun. Featuring a spacious and comfortable interior, this well-appointed vehicle offers ample legroom and headspace. Equipped with a peppy 2.0-liter engine, it delivers satisfying power and impressive fuel efficiency. With its unique boxy design and vibrant color options, the 2015 Kia Soul EX stands out on the road, making a statement wherever it goes. Whether youre commuting through the city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this car offers a smooth and enjoyable ride, making it the perfect choice for those seeking practicality, style, and personality in their daily driver. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

