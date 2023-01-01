$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10386426
- VIN: KNDJP3A54F7813076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,098 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Kia Soul EX is a versatile and stylish compact car that effortlessly blends functionality with fun. Featuring a spacious and comfortable interior, this well-appointed vehicle offers ample legroom and headspace. Equipped with a peppy 2.0-liter engine, it delivers satisfying power and impressive fuel efficiency. With its unique boxy design and vibrant color options, the 2015 Kia Soul EX stands out on the road, making a statement wherever it goes. Whether youre commuting through the city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this car offers a smooth and enjoyable ride, making it the perfect choice for those seeking practicality, style, and personality in their daily driver. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
