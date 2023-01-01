2015 Kia Soul

$14,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10455345

10455345 Stock #: B1501

B1501 VIN: KNDJP3A59F7779815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 128,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.