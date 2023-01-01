Menu
2015 Kia Soul

128,793 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10455345
  • Stock #: B1501
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59F7779815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

