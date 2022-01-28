Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-9

120,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,649

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-9

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 8193492
  2. 8193492
  3. 8193492
  4. 8193492
  5. 8193492
  6. 8193492
  7. 8193492
  8. 8193492
  9. 8193492
  10. 8193492
  11. 8193492
  12. 8193492
  13. 8193492
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,649

+ taxes & licensing

120,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193492
  • Stock #: 5492A
  • VIN: JM3TB2CA3F0456100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda CX-9 GS
$19,649 + Tax and licensing
Very nice SUV for larger family or travel. This 3.7 L Sequential MPI engine produces 273 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed Sport Mode Automatic w/OD transmission. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Back up camera, Air Conditioning Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seat(s) and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. Great reliable SUV for an affordable price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 193,677 KM
$10,694 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 LX
 127,874 KM
$10,694 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 138,050 KM
$13,649 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory