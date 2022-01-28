$19,649+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2015 Mazda CX-9
GS
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,649
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8193492
- Stock #: 5492A
- VIN: JM3TB2CA3F0456100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX-9 GS
$19,649 + Tax and licensing
Very nice SUV for larger family or travel. This 3.7 L Sequential MPI engine produces 273 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed Sport Mode Automatic w/OD transmission. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Back up camera, Air Conditioning Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seat(s) and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. Great reliable SUV for an affordable price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.