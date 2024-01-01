Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Murano

161,388 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10935905
  2. 10935905
  3. 10935905
  4. 10935905
  5. 10935905
  6. 10935905
  7. 10935905
  8. 10935905
  9. 10935905
  10. 10935905
  11. 10935905
  12. 10935905
  13. 10935905
  14. 10935905
  15. 10935905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0FN209865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-985A
  • Mileage 161,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2016 Kia Soul LX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Kia Soul LX 188,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 227,512 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 63,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano