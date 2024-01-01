$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Murano
SV
2015 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0FN209865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-985A
- Mileage 161,388 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
