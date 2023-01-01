$CALL+ tax & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2015 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
Location
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
104,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10069716
- Stock #: B1429
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP2FL683465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,539 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2