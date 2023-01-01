$32,919+ tax & licensing
$32,919
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9585982
- Stock #: 23-054A
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXF5251364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,502 KM
Vehicle Description
What a great SUV 4X4, that is sure to turn some heads. This Toyota 4Runner has more than enough power, with the 4.0 L 6 cylinder engine, for on and off road. Some features include running boards, 3rd row seating, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation, backup camera, heated front seats and more. Great SUV that is known for reliability. Come take a look today.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5