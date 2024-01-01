$23,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing
126,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RFREV9FW293318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,853 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE 126,853 KM $23,599 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 148,072 KM $23,653 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SR 131,197 KM $17,489 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2015 Toyota RAV4