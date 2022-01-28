Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

136,308 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8172808
  Stock #: A9888
  VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW349758

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 136,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

