$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2015 Toyota RAV4
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
136,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8172808
- Stock #: A9888
- VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW349758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 136,308 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2