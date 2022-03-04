$16,899+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8526512
- Stock #: 5511A
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV9FW137229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Rav 4 LE
$ 16,899 Plus Tax and Licensing
Here is a SUV everyone is asking for. This 2.5 L Sequential MPI engine produces 176 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler. Fuel consumption is 10.0 L/100 km city and 7.6 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors and Heated Mirrors. This SUV is one of the most popular on road today, will not last.
Vehicle Features
