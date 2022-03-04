Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

216,702 KM

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

216,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8526512
  Stock #: 5511A
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV9FW137229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Rav 4 LE
$ 16,899 Plus Tax and Licensing
Here is a SUV everyone is asking for. This 2.5 L Sequential MPI engine produces 176 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler. Fuel consumption is 10.0 L/100 km city and 7.6 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors and Heated Mirrors. This SUV is one of the most popular on road today, will not last.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

