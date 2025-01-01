Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Chevrolet Cruze - In Blue - Touch screen - Backup camera - Remote start - Keyless entry - Bluetooth - Heated seats - Sunroof - Cruise control - Am/FM Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

136,919 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
13318028

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SMXG7314000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Cruze
- In Blue
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Bluetooth
- Heated seats
- Sunroof
- Cruise control
- Am/FM
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2023 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Kia Rio LX+ 61,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 231,264 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2010 Toyota Camry SE 103,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Chevrolet Cruze