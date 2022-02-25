$20,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited 1FL
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8438781
- Stock #: A9971
- VIN: 1G11A5SA5GU139640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,167 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2