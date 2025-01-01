$24,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTECXGG325048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 152,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
