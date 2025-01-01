Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

152,184 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

12422259

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTECXGG325048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500