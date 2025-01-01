Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Trax

50,065 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12495886

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB1GL197184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 50,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 91,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 134,708 KM $16,789 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Chevrolet Trax