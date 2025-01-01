$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB1GL197184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,065 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 50,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 91,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 134,708 KM $16,789 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 Chevrolet Trax