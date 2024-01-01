Menu
2016 Chrysler 200 Limited - In Stark White - Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Heated Front Seats - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Backup Camera - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile car - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2016 Chrysler 200

30,485 KM

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,485KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAB2GN142969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06265B
  • Mileage 30,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chrysler 200 Limited
- In Stark White
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile car
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

