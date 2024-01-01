Menu
2016 Chrysler 300 S - In Fire Engine Red - Equipped with a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine - Smooth and responsive 8-speed automatic transmission - Comfortable seating for up to five passengers - Heated Front Seats - Premium Leather - 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system - Stability control - Blind-spot monitoring - Rearview camera - Navigation - Sun Roof - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2016 Chrysler 300

74,526 KM

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 300

S

2016 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCABGXGH319873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chrysler 300 S
- In Fire Engine Red
- Equipped with a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine
- Smooth and responsive 8-speed automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for up to five passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Premium Leather
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Stability control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rearview camera
- Navigation
- Sun Roof
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

