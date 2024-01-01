$26,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,526 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chrysler 300 S
- In Fire Engine Red
- Equipped with a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine
- Smooth and responsive 8-speed automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for up to five passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Premium Leather
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Stability control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rearview camera
- Navigation
- Sun Roof
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
