2016 Chrysler Town & Country

118,061 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8931025
  Stock #: B1143
  VIN: 2C4RC1CG4GR164400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

