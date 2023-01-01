$18,989+ tax & licensing
$18,989
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,989
+ taxes & licensing
159,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10335897
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR365689
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 159,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
