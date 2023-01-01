Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 2 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10335897

10335897 VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR365689

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 159,253 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.