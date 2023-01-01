Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,253 KM

Details Features

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

159,253KM
Used
  • Stock #: 06213A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR365689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06213A
  • Mileage 159,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

ERB
DG2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

