Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew - In Red Pearl - Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Powered Sliding Doors - Powered Lift Gate - UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Backup Camera - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - DVD Player - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile VAN - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,684 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11346109
  2. 11346109
  3. 11346109
  4. 11346109
  5. 11346109
  6. 11346109
  7. 11346109
  8. 11346109
  9. 11346109
  10. 11346109
  11. 11346109
  12. 11346109
  13. 11346109
  14. 11346109
  15. 11346109
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,684KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4GR386725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,684 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew
- In Red Pearl
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Powered Sliding Doors
- Powered Lift Gate
- UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- DVD Player
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile VAN
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 128,226 KM $19,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 57,165 KM $39,016 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 172,800 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan