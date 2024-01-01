$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDCCGCGT187841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,550 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV 107,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 212,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 73,889 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 Dodge Journey