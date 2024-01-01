Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

136,766 KM

Details Features

$18,431

+ tax & licensing
Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Used
136,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDEG8GT190286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,766 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

