2016 Dodge Journey
R/T Rallye
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDEG8GT190286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,766 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
