$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500
X Trekking
2016 Fiat 500
X Trekking
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFYCT6GP453365
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,940 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
