Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Fiat 500

125,940 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Fiat 500

X Trekking

Watch This Vehicle
12443152

2016 Fiat 500

X Trekking

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12443152
  2. 12443152
  3. 12443152
  4. 12443152
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFYCT6GP453365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 102,308 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 X Trekking for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Fiat 500 X Trekking 125,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition 75,799 KM $27,488 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Fiat 500