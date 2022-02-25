Menu
2016 Fiat 500

53,894 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2016 Fiat 500

2016 Fiat 500

X Trekking

2016 Fiat 500

X Trekking

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8438790
  • Stock #: A9974
  • VIN: ZFBCFYCTXGP344486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A9974
  • Mileage 53,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

