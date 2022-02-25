2016 Fiat 500

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 8 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8438790

8438790 Stock #: A9974

A9974 VIN: ZFBCFYCTXGP344486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A9974

Mileage 53,894 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.