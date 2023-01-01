Menu
2016 Ford Escape

112,448 KM

Details Features

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

112,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9848288
  • Stock #: 5641A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0GUC68666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

