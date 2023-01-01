$23,997+ tax & licensing
$23,997
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,997
+ taxes & licensing
112,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9848288
- Stock #: 5641A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX0GUC68666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,448 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
