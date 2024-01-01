Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Fusion

191,221 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,221KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD4GR371496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2014 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT 207,337 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 202,398 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS for sale in Sarnia, ON
2011 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 230,850 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion