2016 Honda Civic

241,775 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8563274
  • Stock #: A9935A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F48GH102350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A9935A
  • Mileage 241,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

