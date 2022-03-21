Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

55,946 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909572
  • Stock #: 22-929A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40GB504689

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-929A
  • Mileage 55,946 KM

Vehicle Description

This HONDA ODYSSEY EX, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control transmission, and generates 8.5 highway/12.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 55946 kilometers! HONDA ODYSSEY EX Options: This HONDA ODYSSEY EX offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this HONDA ODYSSEY EX at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and power lumbar support
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
GVWR: 2 730 kgs
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

