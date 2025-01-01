Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Hyundai Elantra - White - Fuel efficient 2.0L 4 cylinder - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Heated Front Seats - Sun Roof - Keyless Entry - Push to start - Cruise Control - Solid infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Backup Camera - Navigation - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2016 Hyundai Elantra

152,155 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12162165

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,155KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH3GU639185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra
- White
- Fuel efficient 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Sun Roof
- Keyless Entry
- Push to start
- Cruise Control
- Solid infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 105,714 KM $18,351 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 136,935 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 124,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra