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2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

93,343 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14327912

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,343KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHFXGU157656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe