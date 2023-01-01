Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

161,928 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
161,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350759
  • Stock #: 23-156A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS3GW125064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,928 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 is the perfect blend of ruggedness and convenience, making it the ideal SUV for both adventurous off-roading and everyday commuting. With a powerful 2.4-liter MultiAir inline-four engine and four-wheel drive capabilities, this SUV ensures a smooth and capable ride even in the toughest terrain. The spacious interior boasts premium cloth seats and modern technology, including a Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features like blind spot monitoring and rearview camera add peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're conquering the great outdoors or navigating city streets, the 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 delivers a seamless combination of comfort, performance, and style. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 159,253 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 146,259 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 119,613 KM
$33,330 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory