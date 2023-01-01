$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10350759
- Stock #: 23-156A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS3GW125064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,928 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 is the perfect blend of ruggedness and convenience, making it the ideal SUV for both adventurous off-roading and everyday commuting. With a powerful 2.4-liter MultiAir inline-four engine and four-wheel drive capabilities, this SUV ensures a smooth and capable ride even in the toughest terrain. The spacious interior boasts premium cloth seats and modern technology, including a Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features like blind spot monitoring and rearview camera add peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're conquering the great outdoors or navigating city streets, the 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 delivers a seamless combination of comfort, performance, and style. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.