2016 Jeep Cherokee

161,938 KM

Details Features

$20,100

+ tax & licensing
$20,100

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$20,100

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$19,567

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$20,100
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
161,938KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355037
  • Stock #: 23-156A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS3GW125064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,938 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

EHK
DFJ
PRP
A5X9
ADE
AFB
AHT
RA3

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailer Tow Group

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
Comfort & Convenience Group
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SiriusXM/Hands-Free
BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

