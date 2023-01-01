$20,100+ tax & licensing
$20,100
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$19,567
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$20,100
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
161,938KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355037
- Stock #: 23-156A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS3GW125064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,938 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EHK
DFJ
PRP
A5X9
ADE
AFB
AHT
RA3
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
Comfort & Convenience Group
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SiriusXM/Hands-Free
BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
