Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

137,923 KM

Details Features

$22,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10869951
  2. 10869951
  3. 10869951
  4. 10869951
  5. 10869951
  6. 10869951
  7. 10869951
  8. 10869951
  9. 10869951
  10. 10869951
  11. 10869951
  12. 10869951
  13. 10869951
  14. 10869951
  15. 10869951
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS1GW263489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,923 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 211,115 KM $18,489 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited 154,314 KM $15,489 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 187,348 KM $18,511 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,799

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee