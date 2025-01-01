$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB0GD500167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Patriot 4X4
- In Bright White
- Touch screen
- Remote start
- Sunroof
- Leather seats
- Heated seats
- AM/FM/Sirius XM
- 3.5 mm jack
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
