Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Jeep Patriot 4X4 - In Bright White - Touch screen - Remote start - Sunroof - Leather seats - Heated seats - AM/FM/Sirius XM - 3.5 mm jack - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2016 Jeep Patriot

65,381 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Watch This Vehicle
12775043

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12775043
  2. 12775043
  3. 12775043
  4. 12775043
  5. 12775043
  6. 12775043
  7. 12775043
  8. 12775043
  9. 12775043
  10. 12775043
  11. 12775043
  12. 12775043
  13. 12775043
  14. 12775043
  15. 12775043
  16. 12775043
  17. 12775043
  18. 12775043
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB0GD500167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Patriot 4X4
- In Bright White
- Touch screen
- Remote start
- Sunroof
- Leather seats
- Heated seats
- AM/FM/Sirius XM
- 3.5 mm jack
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 63,090 KM $38,421 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SV 156,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 103,432 KM $38,522 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Jeep Patriot