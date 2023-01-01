$CALL+ tax & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2016 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
109,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10079625
- Stock #: B1441
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG8GL196505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,036 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2