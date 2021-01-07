+ taxes & licensing
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Introducing the 2016 Jeep Wrangler! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include power windows, air conditioning, skid plates, and much more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
