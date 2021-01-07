Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

84,000 KM

Details Description

$32,200

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Sahara

Location

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6567392
  • Stock #: 20-366A
  • VIN: 1C4GJWBG9GL117030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20-366A
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Wrangler! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include power windows, air conditioning, skid plates, and much more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

